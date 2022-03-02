Portsmouth traffic: M275 reopens in Portsmouth after giant crane is successfully recovered after Storm Eunice
A MAIN route into Portsmouth was closed for several hours as salvage experts succesfully moved a giant crane which was shifted during Storm Eunice.
The crane by the M275 came loose of its moorings in last week’s maelstrom, and beached by the motorway.
Experts will use the spring high tide to try and return the large piece of machinery to its home this morning.
‘Trying to re-float and move a structure of this size can be unpredictable so the northbound motorway is being closed as a safety precaution in case it moves too close to the road,’ Portsmouth City Council said.
A diversion for traffic going out of the city was in place via Twyford Avenue and Northern Parade and drivers are asked to allow extra time for journeys and where possible avoid the west of the city.
The road was closed from 9.30am until midday. The southbound lanes will remain open throughout so traffic coming into the city will be unaffected.
It has now reopened after the crane was successfully recovered, Highways England said.