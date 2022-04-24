M3 in Hampshire reopens after major crash sees highway closed in both directions

The M3 between junction 4A, near the Fleet services, and junction 4 for Farnborough wad closed in both direction following a pile-up earlier this morning.

Emergency services from across the county were called to tackle the situation, with police describing the crash as a ‘major incident’.

However, officers have now revealed that the motorway is back up and running.

The collision had caused delays on roads in northern Hampshire.

The M3 pictured where a crash closed the road in both directions