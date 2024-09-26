Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been jailed for more than five months after pleading guilty to racially aggravated assault and criminal damage.

Officers attended the scene and arrested him but an officer was assaulted during the arrest. Sleator was later charged with a number of offences.

He pleaded guilty to racially / religiously aggravated common assault / beating, common assault and two counts of criminal damage.

He also pleaded guilty to assault by beating of an emergency worker and obstructing / resisting a constable in execution of duty.

He has been jailed for five months and two weeks at Basingstoke Magistrates Court on September 25.