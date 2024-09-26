Man jailed after racially aggravated attack and assault in Basingstoke
Jay Sleator, 35, of Attwood Close, Basingstoke, assaulted a man in his 40s on Millard Close at around 1:39pm on September 23. He then assaulted a man in his 50s and damaged a car wing mirror.
Officers attended the scene and arrested him but an officer was assaulted during the arrest. Sleator was later charged with a number of offences.
He pleaded guilty to racially / religiously aggravated common assault / beating, common assault and two counts of criminal damage.
He also pleaded guilty to assault by beating of an emergency worker and obstructing / resisting a constable in execution of duty.
He has been jailed for five months and two weeks at Basingstoke Magistrates Court on September 25.
