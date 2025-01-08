Market Parade cordoned off while firefighters tackled blaze in Havant flat

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 8th Jan 2025, 16:03 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2025, 16:03 GMT
Firefighters raced to a flat fire in Havant last night.

Crews from Havant and Cosham flocked to a blaze at a flat in Market Parade, Havant at approximately 5:30pm last night (January 7). The area was cordoned off while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Firefighters used a hose reel jet to put out the fire which was confined to the bathroom. Once the fire was extinguished firefighters distributed information about fire safety visits to neighbouring flats before leaving the scene at around 7pm.

