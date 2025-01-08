Market Parade cordoned off while firefighters tackled blaze in Havant flat
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Firefighters raced to a flat fire in Havant last night.
Crews from Havant and Cosham flocked to a blaze at a flat in Market Parade, Havant at approximately 5:30pm last night (January 7). The area was cordoned off while emergency services dealt with the incident.
Firefighters used a hose reel jet to put out the fire which was confined to the bathroom. Once the fire was extinguished firefighters distributed information about fire safety visits to neighbouring flats before leaving the scene at around 7pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.