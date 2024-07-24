Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Marwell Zoo has been preparing to launch its interactive, 3D trail which will keep the entire family occupied during the summer holidays.

Little ones will love the interactive elements of ‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar’ trail, which features supersized 3D fruit to clamber through as they become the caterpillar for the day. The trail offers lots of colourful photo opportunities which are looking stunning against the backdrop of the zoo.

Winding its way around the front loop of the park, this trail is the perfect distance for little legs and those in search of a longer adventure have the rest of the park to explore.

Children over the age of three will be able to get crafty with our wooden nature necklace sessions running daily from 11am to 3pm and there will be face painting at Wild Explorers Picnic Hut, Monay to Thursday, between 11am to 3pm. An additional charge applies to both of these activities.