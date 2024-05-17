Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Marwell Zoo has celebrated the birth of a critically endangered cotton-top tamarin - and he is adorable.

The new addition, who has been confirmed as male, joins older siblings, Puglsey and Pubert, born in May last year, and mother and father Gurt and Mico. To make the arrival even more special, the zoo is inviting everyone to help choose his name via the zoo’s Facebook page. Keepers have decided to continue using The Addams Family names so the options to vote for are Fester, Lurch and Gomez.

Amy Deny, Animal Team Leader- Primates & Small Mammals, said: “Cotton-top tamarins are native to Columbia and are critically endangered, with only around 2000 individuals left in the wild.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“They are threatened in the wild by residential and agriculture development and the pet trade. This is a really exciting time for our troop at Marwell as this is the second time our pair have reproduced.

“Mico and Gurt play an important role in the EAZA ex-situ programme, ensuring a healthy population of tamarins exist in human care to conserve the species.

“Last year was quite overwhelming for the first-time parents, learning to look after their infants and being the sole care providers. However, this time around they have the help of juveniles Pugsley and Pubert!

“Cotton-top tamarins cooperatively rear their offspring, meaning all members of the troop take it in turns to carry the babies. This gives the parents an important chance to rest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While dad Mico does most of the hard work, older brother Pugsley has also started sharing the workload and taking the baby outside with him while playing and foraging for food.

“The babies have an incredible grip, and cling onto the carrier while leaping around the habitat, which although a little nerve wracking is great fun to watch.

Marweel Zoo has welcomed a critically endangered cotton-top tamarin.

“Come and visit the family of five for a very special experience- be sure to be very quiet and patient in order to catch a glimpse of the new arrival.”