Also known as the “Millennium Tower”, the £35.6 million building was approved in September 1995 in a bid to create an educational hub for the community.
Work commenced in November 2001 and after four years, the tower opened on October 18, 2005.
On the opening day, the tower welcomed over 1,000 guests in the first three hours, and in the two decades it has been open, it has seen more than 5 million visitors walk through the doors.
To celebrate 20 years of the Spinnaker Tower, we have put together a gallery looking at the construction of the iconic building: