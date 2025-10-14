Spinnaker Tower to light up for Baby Loss Awareness Week

Spinnaker Tower

Spinnaker Tower will be illuminated tomorrow to mark the end of Baby Loss Awareness Week.

On Wednesday, October 15, the landmark at Gunwharf Quays will glow pink and blue to mark the national campaign led by the Baby Loss Awareness Alliance.

The annual awareness week, held between October 9-15, provides an opportunity to support bereaved parents and families across the world, commemorating babies’ lives and lost pregnancies.

It also aims to raise awareness of pregnancy and baby loss, promote improvements in care and support for those affected, and encourage preventative work.

The tower lighting coincides with the global “Wave of Light” event, partly organised by the charity Tommy’s, where people are invited to light a candle at 7pm to honour babies’ lives that have ended too soon.

Portsmouth City Councillor Charlotte Gerada approached the Spinnaker Tower team to take part in the commemoration, ensuring the city joins landmarks across the country marking the event.

In a social media post, Cllr Gerada said: “Across the country, buildings are lit up pink and blue too – the official colours of the week.

“I am so grateful that this could be organised, as someone who experienced two miscarriages before having Aryana, our rainbow baby. It was the most painful and isolating experience in my life.

“I know many others who’ve experienced baby loss too, and use this week for reflection. It’s thought that as many as one in two are affected by baby loss, so I hope this will bring solace to others in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas.

“Sharing love, solidarity and strength with everyone who’s been affected by baby loss.”

Residents can see the tower light up from 7pm.

To take part in the virtual Wave of Light, people are invited to light a candle at the same time, take a photo, and share it on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), or Instagram using #WaveOfLight. The event will also be streamed live on a Facebook livestream.