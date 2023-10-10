News you can trust since 1877
Moped "destroyed" after being set on fire in Portsmouth as incident passed onto police

A moped was “destroyed” after being set on fire near a roundabout.
By Freddie Webb
Published 10th Oct 2023, 14:38 BST- 1 min read
Firefighters rushed to extinguish the vehicle fire near the Portsbridge roundabout in Hilsea yesterday afternoon. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) were inundated with calls about the blaze.

A HIWFRS spokesman said after the fire was put out by crews from Cosham, the incident was passed on to the police. It is believed the vehicle was set ablaze on purpose.

The fire took place at the Portsbridge Roundabout yesterday afternoon (October 9). Picture: GoogleThe fire took place at the Portsbridge Roundabout yesterday afternoon (October 9). Picture: Google
"Firefighters from Cosham extinguished a fire which destroyed a moped near Portsbridge Roundabout shortly before 5pm yesterday,” the spokesman said. “We received multiple calls reporting the blaze which was extinguished using knapsack pumps and buckets of water.

"Police were informed as it was believed to have been set deliberately.” The spokesman added that fire crews left the scene at 5.22pm.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have been contacted for further comment. Firefighters also put out a blaze over some scrubland near London Road later that evening.

