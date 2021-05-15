The motor-cruiser is helped into Cowes Harbour by the lifeboat.

The alarm was raised after a man aboard a 31 foot motor-cruiser spotted smoke coming from the engine.

Travelling to a mainland destination following refurbishment work at a River Medina boat-yard, the motor-cruiser was accompanied by a RIB helmed by the man’s son.

After dealing with the smoke with an onboard extinguisher the man transferred to the RIB to await the arrival of assistance.

Cowes RNLI lifeboat, which had launched at 12.50 pm, eventually gave the motor-cruiser an alongside tow to Trinity Landing at Cowes where it was met by local firemen, coastguard teams from Bembridge and The Needles, and Cowes Harbour personnel.

Cowes lifeboat returned to station at 2.40pm.

