Motorbike rider in hospital after suffering serious injuries in crash with car on Southwick Road at North Boarhunt

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 14th Oct 2025, 19:16 BST
A motorbike rider suffered a serious injury after a collision with a car this afternoon.

The incident happened on Southwick Road, North Boarhunt just after 1pm on Tuesday, October 14, with a BMW motorbike and a Toyota car colliding. The road was closed for over two hours as the vehicles were recovered.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called to Southwick Road in North Boarhunt at 1.12pm today following a serious injury collision involving a BMW motorbike and a Toyota car.

“The motorbike rider has been taken to hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries. The road was closed to allow recovery of the vehicles involved and re-opened shortly after 3.30pm.”

