A busy rural Hampshire road has been closed in both directions following an incident.

Southwick Road (B2177) has been closed on Tuesday, October 14 due to an incident near North Boarhunt. The police are currently at the scene.

Winchester Police posted on Facebook: “Police are currently dealing with an incident along the B2177 Southwick Road at North Boarhunt. The road is currently closed in both directions.”

As soon as we have any further information, we will provide an update.