An inflatable obstacle course at the Mountbatten Leisure Centre has welcomed over 5,000 people since its launch last year.

Visitors aged 8 years and older can navigate a hump, demolition ball, basher wall and other obstacles in this thrilling course before racing to make a splash on the 5ft challenge slide. Additional AquaDash! sessions have been added to Mountbatten’s activity timetable to encourage more young people to stay active this summer.

Matt Low, Portsmouth cluster manager, shared: “Welcoming over 5,000 people to AquaDash! since its opening is such a significant milestone. By investing in more attractions and growing our junior activity programme, we are encouraging more young people to have fun while staying active. Thank you to everyone who has supported AquaDash! so far.”

Mountbatten is owned by Portsmouth City Council and operated in partnership with registered charity and social enterprise BH Live. Additional BH Live investments include the creation of Portsmouth’s largest indoor play and bounce attraction, Exploria in Southsea, and Ninjair – a new inflatable party attraction coming to Charter Community Sports Centre in September 2024.

Mountbatten Leisure Centre has officially opened their inflatable aqua course - AquaDash! Picture Credit: James Bridle www.JamesBridlePhoto.co.uk

Councillor Lee Hunt, Cabinet Member for Community Safety, Leisure & Sport said:"It's fantastic to see that AquaDash! has been so popular. It's wonderful BH Live can offer fun and exciting ways for the younger generation of Portsmouth to get active. Encouraging healthy lifestyles in our communities, and promoting positive physical health is important to us. Thank you BH Live."

Located in the heart of Hilsea, the Mountbatten Leisure Centre is located just a short distance from Portsmouth’s city centre. It is equipped with a large gym with dedicated cardio and weight areas as well as multiple fitness studios where group exercise classes including Les Mills™ Body Pump, Pilates, group cycling, and many more take place seven days a week. An outdoor velodrome and athletics track hosts regular training, events and competitions throughout the year.

There is also a 50-metre swimming pool (divided into two) and a learner pool with regular public swimming sessions, pool-based classes and lessons. The swimming pool is frequently booked for galas and competitions including regional and national championships. Spa facilities include a sauna, spa bath and steam room.