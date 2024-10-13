MSC Virtuosa: Woman dies after going overboard from cruise ship heading to Hampshire
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The French coastguard received a ‘man overboard’ distress message from the MSC Virtuosa just after midnight on Saturday, October 12. The distress call was made after a woman went overboard off of the Channel Islands while the ship was heading to Hampshire.
A French navy helicopter H160 based in Maupertus, Normandy, was scrambled for the rescue mission. It was supported by an offshore rescue vessel from Goury, Normandy, along with a RNLI lifeboat from Alderney and a Channel Islands Air Search plane.
A French coastguard spokesman said the navy helicopter recovered the woman from the water but she was pronounced dead by the medical team.
A MSC Cruises spokeswoman said: “A guest on board MSC Virtuosa went overboard on 12 October, while the ship was sailing to Southampton.
“We are deeply saddened by this tragic event, and our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time.
“Out of respect for their privacy, we will not be providing further details.”
The 331-metre cruise ship MSC Virtuosa is currently berthed at Southampton, Hampshire.
A Hampshire police spokeswoman said: “Officers from Hampshire and the Isle of Wight Constabulary have been to deployed to assist with inquiries relating to this incident.
“It has been reported that the woman went overboard the MSC Virtuosa during the early hours of this morning and subsequently died.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.