The countdown is on with Victorious Festival two months away and to celebrate the popular event My Dog Sighs has joined forces with the team at the festival to create a spectacular piece of art.

My Dog Sighs said: “I wasn’t sure about doing it at first because shipping containers have horrible corrugated sides but Geest Line said they had some fridge containers with flat sides so that was that.

“With Victorious being such a popular Portsmouth festival it made sense to work together on something - It’s fantastic. I lucked out last year when Fatboy Slim played because I reached out to him and designed a My Dog Sighs t-shirt and I was standing in the audience and he walked out in my shirt which was really really cool.”

The artist is extremely well known in the area for his creations across the city and the shipping container piece has been his most recent challenge - in which he has risen to the occasion.

“I have also designed an official t-shirt for which is going to be a great buzz because I always wanted to design an album and a t-shirt so this is one thing ticked off the list.”

Taking place on August 22, 23 and 24, Victorious Festival will welcome a whole host of famous names including the likes of Madess, the Kings of Leon, Vampire Weekend, Nelly Furtado, The Last Dinner Party, Travis and much more.

. My Dog Sighs My Dog Sighs, a famous artist in Portsmouth, has teamed up with Victorious Festival to create a huge piece of artwork on a shipping container. | Victorious Festival Photo Sales

