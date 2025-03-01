My Dog Sighs documentary tracks a project to transform Southsea ballroom

Portsmouth residents can follow the journey of a popular street artist in a documentary which tracks a project to transform a Southsea ballroom.

We Shelter Here Sometimes follows My Dog Sighs as he finds a beautiful abandoned ballroom which he seeks to transform into a vast, immersive installation with a powerful message.

The project took over the vast interior of the former Kimbells nightclub and casino on Osborne Road in which the Portsmouth artist looked to transform.

Starting work on it in late 2019, the artist had initially envisaged it taking a few months to complete, but as Covid arrived it presented him with a unique set of circumstances to work on it in secret in splendid (and not so splendid) isolation for months. And months.

Through highs and lows, We Shelter Here Sometimes documents the relentless trials the artist faces as he works tirelessly against a seemingly never-ending set of obstacles to bring his vision to life.

As My Dog Sighs moves into sculpture for the first time, the film explores not only the artist's creative process but also the profound impact of art and community.

Will he be able to open the doors to the public? Will anyone discover the beauty of this forgotten space and witness the power of creativity to uplift and inspire?

We Shelter Here Sometimes asks the ultimate question: Can dogged determination defy the odds?

Filmed and Directed by Paul Gonella of Strong Island Media, this intimate, up-close-and-personal documentary will be available for download from the artist's official website at www.mydogsighs.co.uk on March 8, 2025.

It has previously premiered at the cinema in Boathouse 6 at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard