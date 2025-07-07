The event, which took place between 3pm and 8pm at the former Martines site, saw DJ sets performed by Rob Searle and Dave Joyce.
Discover 11 glorious snaps from the Reunion Party at The Astoria:
1. Reunion Party, The Astoria
Party goers have relived the glory days of three nightclubs that have long been closed with a nostalgic all day event at The Astoria.
Pictured: Rachel Powell (left), and Tasha Ford (right).
Picture: Alec Chapman | Alec Chapman
2. Reunion Party, The Astoria
Party goers have relived the glory days of three nightclubs that have long been closed with a nostalgic all day event at The Astoria.
Pictured: Sam Thorpe
Picture: Alec Chapman | Alec Chapman
3. Reunion Party, The Astoria
Party goers have relived the glory days of three nightclubs that have long been closed with a nostalgic all day event at The Astoria.
Picture: Alec Chapman | Alec Chapman
4. Reunion Party, The Astoria
Party goers have relived the glory days of three nightclubs that have long been closed with a nostalgic all day event at The Astoria.
Picture: Alec Chapman | Alec Chapman
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.