Nostalgia was at the heart of the dancefloor on Saturday, July 5 as an all-day reunion rave, for over 30s, brought back the music, atmosphere, and people of 5th Avenue, Time & Envy, and Martines.

The event, which took place between 3pm and 8pm at the former Martines site, saw DJ sets performed by Rob Searle and Dave Joyce.

Discover 11 glorious snaps from the Reunion Party at The Astoria:

1 . Reunion Party, The Astoria Party goers have relived the glory days of three nightclubs that have long been closed with a nostalgic all day event at The Astoria. Pictured: Rachel Powell (left), and Tasha Ford (right). Picture: Alec Chapman | Alec Chapman Photo Sales

2 . Reunion Party, The Astoria Party goers have relived the glory days of three nightclubs that have long been closed with a nostalgic all day event at The Astoria. Pictured: Sam Thorpe Picture: Alec Chapman | Alec Chapman Photo Sales

3 . Reunion Party, The Astoria Party goers have relived the glory days of three nightclubs that have long been closed with a nostalgic all day event at The Astoria. Picture: Alec Chapman | Alec Chapman Photo Sales

4 . Reunion Party, The Astoria Party goers have relived the glory days of three nightclubs that have long been closed with a nostalgic all day event at The Astoria. Picture: Alec Chapman | Alec Chapman Photo Sales