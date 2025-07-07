Party goers have relived the glory days of three nightclubs that have long been closed with a nostalgic all day event at The Astoria. Pictured: Stacey Archer (right) and Michelle Isaacs (left). Picture: Alec Chapmanplaceholder image
Nostalgia fuelled reunion party at The Astoria celebrates 5th Avenue, Time & Envy and Martines - Pictures

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 7th Jul 2025, 10:09 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2025, 10:12 BST

The Astoria turned into a time machine this weekend giving locals the chance to relive the glory days of three city clubs which have been long gone.

Nostalgia was at the heart of the dancefloor on Saturday, July 5 as an all-day reunion rave, for over 30s, brought back the music, atmosphere, and people of 5th Avenue, Time & Envy, and Martines.

The event, which took place between 3pm and 8pm at the former Martines site, saw DJ sets performed by Rob Searle and Dave Joyce.

Discover 11 glorious snaps from the Reunion Party at The Astoria:

Party goers have relived the glory days of three nightclubs that have long been closed with a nostalgic all day event at The Astoria. Pictured: Rachel Powell (left), and Tasha Ford (right). Picture: Alec Chapman

1. Reunion Party, The Astoria

1. Reunion Party, The Astoria

Party goers have relived the glory days of three nightclubs that have long been closed with a nostalgic all day event at The Astoria. Pictured: Sam Thorpe Picture: Alec Chapman

2. Reunion Party, The Astoria

2. Reunion Party, The Astoria

Party goers have relived the glory days of three nightclubs that have long been closed with a nostalgic all day event at The Astoria. Picture: Alec Chapman

3. Reunion Party, The Astoria

3. Reunion Party, The Astoria

Party goers have relived the glory days of three nightclubs that have long been closed with a nostalgic all day event at The Astoria. Picture: Alec Chapman

4. Reunion Party, The Astoria

4. Reunion Party, The Astoria

