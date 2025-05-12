A nostalgic reunion party is taking place in Portsmouth to relive the glory days of three popular nightclubs that have long been closed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The all day rave will bring back the music, atmosphere, and people of 5th Avenue, Time & Envy, and Martines, giving you the chance to live out the good old days one more time. Back in the Day have arranged the party for Saturday, July 5 at The Astoria, the old site of Martines, from 3pm to 8pm with entry strictly for people aged 30 years or older.

-

A spokesperson for Back in the Day said: “There's no late night involved so you can drink, dance and still be home on the couch before dark. Expect all the anthems from each of the venues and an amazing atmosphere on this nostalgic trip down memory lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The minimum age is 30+ so the crowd will be full of like minded people all there to enjoy themselves. We bring back the original DJs, playing the original music, creating the original atmosphere to a room of original people.”

Tickets are on-sale now with DJs Rob Searle and Dave Joyce confirmed to be playing sets.

Dave Joyce, a Portsmouth DJ for many years and part of the original 5th Avenue team, said: “Over the years we’ve spoken about the possibility of creating a reunion in Portsmouth to mark some legendary venues, and now feels the right time to do it.

“We’re bringing back the original DJs, music, atmosphere and people, only this time, we’re doing it as a day party so no late night! Those who used to party at 5th Avenue, Time & Envy and Martines will know that they’re in for one hell of a party, and we’re excited to create the same atmosphere with faces from the past.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For further information on the event and to buy tickets visit https://www.skiddle.com/e/40947723.