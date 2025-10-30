Demolition of Gosport Bus Station

PICTURES: Gosport's old bus depot reduced to rubble following major demolition works

By Sophie Lewis

Published 30th Oct 2025, 18:06 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2025, 18:06 GMT

The old Gosport Bus Depot is no longer.

After weeks of demolition work, the old Gosport Bus Depot is now nothing more than rubble as contractors continue to clear the site.

A new bus station has been operational for the past year, after being built adjacent to the old depot.

The demolition process started at the site in September after work was pushed back due to nesting birds in the old concrete.

Once the site has been cleared, there are plans to transform the area into a ‘People’s Park’ which will house cafe’s and bars and an area to host live events.

Discover updated snaps of the demolition process:

Demolition site at Gosport bus station Picture: Chris Moorhouse (291025-14) | Chris Moorhouse

Demolition site at Gosport bus station Picture: Chris Moorhouse (291025-14) | Chris Moorhouse

Demolition site at Gosport bus station Picture: Chris Moorhouse (291025-14) | Chris Moorhouse

Demolition site at Gosport bus station Picture: Chris Moorhouse (291025-14) | Chris Moorhouse

