After weeks of demolition work, the old Gosport Bus Depot is now nothing more than rubble as contractors continue to clear the site.
A new bus station has been operational for the past year, after being built adjacent to the old depot.
The demolition process started at the site in September after work was pushed back due to nesting birds in the old concrete.
Once the site has been cleared, there are plans to transform the area into a ‘People’s Park’ which will house cafe’s and bars and an area to host live events.
Discover updated snaps of the demolition process: