Exactly 1,000 yellow plastic ducks were released from the Water Meadows with the owners of the winning ducks securing cash prices.
Take a look at 5 fabulous pictures from this year’s duck race:
1. Wickham Duck Race
One thousand ducks being poured into the River Meon in Wickham for the annual duck race to raise funds for 1st Wickham Scout Group.
Pictured: Alec Chapman | Alec Chapman
2. Wickham Duck Race
One thousand ducks being poured into the River Meon in Wickham for the annual duck race to raise funds for 1st Wickham Scout Group.
Pictured: Alec Chapman | Alec Chapman
3. Wickham Duck Race
One thousand ducks being poured into the River Meon in Wickham for the annual duck race to raise funds for 1st Wickham Scout Group.
Pictured: Melanie Smith and Arya Hughes
Pictured: Alec Chapman | Alec Chapman
4. Wickham Duck Race
One thousand ducks being poured into the River Meon in Wickham for the annual duck race to raise funds for 1st Wickham Scout Group.
Pictured: Chris Stares, Dillan Turnbull and Grace Hopkins
Pictured: Alec Chapman | Alec Chapman
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.