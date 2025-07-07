One thousand ducks being poured into the River Meon in Wickham for the annual duck race to raise funds for 1st Wickham Scout Group. Pictured: Alec Chapmanplaceholder image
One thousand plastic ducks released in River Meon for quirky fundraiser race for Scout group

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 7th Jul 2025, 08:10 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2025, 08:10 BST

The River Meon was transformed into a sea of yellow as one thousands plastic ducks were let loose for a one-of-a-kind race.

Large crowds of people turned out for the Wickham duck race yesterday (July 6) which took place in a bid to raise vital funds for the 1st Wickham Scout Group.

Exactly 1,000 yellow plastic ducks were released from the Water Meadows with the owners of the winning ducks securing cash prices.

Take a look at 5 fabulous pictures from this year’s duck race:

1. Wickham Duck Race

2. Wickham Duck Race

3. Wickham Duck Race

4. Wickham Duck Race

