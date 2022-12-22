Operation Candlelight - Remembering the fallen at Christmas
VOLUNTEERS across the south will be remembering the fallen this Christmas.
Volunteers all over the south will be placing tea lights on Commonwealth War Graves on Christmas Eve to commemorate the fallen.
Operation Candlelight will light up the country in remembrance of those who sacrificed their lives in acts of service.
Project 71 is a group of volunteers who look after Second World War veterans and Kaotic Angels LEMC.
The goal is to lay as many grave lights in the Commonwealth War Grave Cemeteries on Christmas Eve as possible.
This is a tradition that has taken place in the Netherlands since the war, and the charity feels that now is the time to do the same in the UK to remember the fallen.
A spokesperson from Project 71 said: ‘This is a wonderful opportunity for people of all ages to pay respects to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to ensure our freedom and way of life. It is also has the potential to become a huge community event that brings people together outside of our normal events of remembrance to reflect on the consequences of conflict.’
Project 71 is recruiting an army of volunteers to help make this happen and light up as many graves as possible across the UK, and they are urging people to place a small tea light in the front of the headstones on Christmas Eve so the lights will glow until Boxing Day.
Specific instructions can be found on the Project 71 Website under Operation Candlelight.