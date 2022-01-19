An election tomorrow? I reckon Boris would win it | Rick Jackson

In my view, now is not the time for the Conservative party and the government to take its eye off the ball for the next six to eight weeks to find a leader and, of course, a new prime minister.

Boris Johnson had to be prime minister in my mind, to get us through Brexit.

He was the ringleader of the campaign to leave the EU so it was only right he delivered it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NEW DAWN: December 2019 and Boris Johnson celebrates winning the winter general election Picture: Ben Stansall/Getty

I voted remain, but felt if we were going to leave the EU, we had to do it lock, stock and barrel with a strong leader taking us out. We got one.

The nation voted him in in a landslide general election victory and I was looking forward to seeing what he could do – he seemed like a PM who could get things done with his drive and enthusiasm.

Then the pandemic hit.

We now find ourselves in a positive position as, hopefully, we finally come out of the other side, thanks to the vaccine programme.

But now there are new problems to be dealt with.

The cost of living is starting to rocket along with fuel prices, there are long NHS waiting lists and there’s the worrying situation in Ukraine.

In Scotland and Wales, lockdowns have been long and hard, damaging the economy and people’s mental health. It feels to me the balance in England has been struck just about right.

The problem for me is, there is no serious successor to Boris.

I can’t see anyone else in the Conservative party other than him being able to do the job.

And then there is the opposition. Thank goodness Labour is not running the country.

I’ve heard nothing from them to suggest otherwise. I think this country would be in a mess if it had been and regardless of what the polls say, if it were election day tomorrow, I feel Boris would win.

Those Downing Street ‘parties’ were bad, really bad and I feel for those who followed the rules and lost loved ones, but – let the government focus on sorting out this country, after seriously rapping on the knuckles those who organised them.

It’s such a relief that we keep lights on at night – for the kids

Are you afraid of the dark? Apparently almost 20 million adults in the UK are.

The thing is, I wouldn’t have said I was but I can safely say I am very pleased that we keep lights on at night for the benefit of the children!

I have a regular dream.

I t’s pitch black in the house. I can hear something, I can feel the presence of something. I go to switch a light on, but nothing happens. I try to find another light, and again nothing happens.

I got the fright of my life recently when I found our son Freddie standing at the top of a dark staircase…

So, if you are one of those 20 million - don’t worry, you are in very good company.

All I want in January is... Wham! and yet more pigs in blankets

I’m missing Christmas. Now, isn’t that utterly ridiculous?

The build-up now starts in November, the preparation is huge and then after one day, it’s almost over.

Whether you work or not, the Christmas break is wonderful. We all feel it. The tinsel, the colour, the music the decorations. TV and radio being very different. Meeting up with friends and family. Playing board games and not knowing what day of the week it is.

Yes I look forward to taking those decorations down and getting on with the new year, but now in mid-January, I long for those decorations to be up once more, Wham! to be played on the radio, another mince pie and pigs in blankets.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

A message from the editor, Mark Waldron.