COMMENT: We salute all those in education who have gone above and beyond

One sector particularly affected has been education.

Pupils' learning has been severely disrupted, with much teaching having to be done online when schools and colleges have closed.

Even when the classrooms were open, there were so many things to think about to make the environment as safe as possible, from masks and social distancing to Covid testing.

But while we sympathise with those whose learning has been impacted - particularly those in GCSE or A level years - we also remember the extraordinary efforts made by teaching and support staff to try to minimise the effect of lockdowns and other Covid measures.

That's why we're delighted to support the Teach Portsmouth Awards Live, which aim to shine a light on those in the educational field who have gone above and beyond the call of duty in the past 16 months.

Earlier this year city residents were asked to nominate school and college staff members who had done so much to support pupils and the Portsmouth community.

Now these nominees have been listed in the People’s Choice category of the virtual awards.

Statements submitted supporting nominees in this category include inspirational stories of teachers calling home to check on children and head teachers delivering food parcels.

Staff at schools and colleges have supported vulnerable families, continued to run classes for children of key workers and had to overcome IT issues to provide remote learning.