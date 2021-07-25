Southsea vicar spurns wetsuit for briny baptism

The Rev Adam Tams, the vicar of St Jude’s, Southsea (right) baptises Rebecca, 10, with children, youth and families worker Dom DeBoo.

In fact, no wet suits were needed for my first sea baptisms on Sunday because the water was so warm!

Three young people, Ben, Rebecca and Joe, had decided they wanted to commit themselves to Jesus and to follow Him as Lord. They first made their promises in our morning service, and then about 30 family and friends ventured down to the beach for their actual baptisms.

The act of being lowered into the water and then lifted out again is a really powerful symbol of the end of one way of living and the start of the new. It’s certainly a moment that Ben, Rebecca and Joe and their families won’t forget.

You might know baptism as a sprinkling of water on a baby’s forehead, after parents and godparents have made similar promises on behalf of the child. We certainly do infant baptisms, and they are equally powerful moments, as those adults promise to bring up that child in the Christian faith.

There is, however something wonderful about baptising people in the sea. Apart from anything else, it’s a very public declaration of faith, as passers-by stop and wonder what’s going on.

Baptism isn’t just something to tick off the list – it’s a commitment to a new way of life that should be seen by all. Doing this in such a public way is a great way to start.

I’ve been at St Jude’s for nearly a year now and working with and seeing the young people in our community grow in their faith is one of the greatest joys of my job.

They don’t just learn about the Christian faith at St Jude’s, but they model what it means to live as a Christian to us adults. Some are part of our worship band, many pray for us at home, and plenty show their caring sides at school or with their friends.

They aren’t just the Church of tomorrow – they are a vital part of the Church of today.

