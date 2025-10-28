Marketing expert challenges Christmas consumerism in TEDx talk

A Hampshire marketing consultant has launched an insightful TEDx talk, which resonated deeply with the live audience at the inaugural TEDxGosport event on October 16th.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jess Shailes is MD of Gosport-based Ideal Marketing, an agency focused on helping businesses attract their ideal customers through understanding their audience. Her talk ‘The Hidden Story Behind Why We Buy’ taps into her expertise to challenge the problematic status quo of modern buying habits.

Drawing on over 20 years in the marketing industry and her own personal experience, she argues that the current cycle of impulsive buying is unsustainable for individuals, businesses and the environment. The core message is a call for ‘conscious consumerism,’ an idea which struck a chord with the audience as the key to empowering individuals and reshaping the marketplace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Many people might expect a marketing professional to talk about how to sell more," comments Jess. "But the more I learn about consumer psychology, the more I realise the most valuable idea is to help people understand why they buy. This isn't just about personal finance; it's about a fundamental disconnect where neither consumers nor the businesses selling to them truly win."

MD of Ideal Marketing Jess Shailes delivers her TEDx talk 'The Hidden Story Behind Why We Buy'

The talk delves into the staggering cost of buyer's remorse, highlighting that £60 billion is spent annually on returns, with £5 billion worth of returned goods ending up in landfill. It also raises the harm done to brands when customers associate them with feelings of regret or shame. By encouraging more thoughtful purchasing decisions, Jess argues that businesses also benefit by fostering genuine loyalty and reducing waste.

The presentation received high praise from attendees. Fellow speaker Paula Reid described it as "really impactful…shocking statistics, humour, metaphor and intelligence - all in 17 minutes. It packed a punch."

TEDx speaking coach and speaker Adele Deasy commented, "Your talk has changed my habits for life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Black Friday approaches and thoughts turn to Christmas shopping, Jess’s message is especially timely. With many preparing to purchase gifts, the talk encourages people to pause and rethink not just what they buy, but why they buy, putting wellbeing, value and sustainability at the heart of every decision.

Jess Shailes with fellow speakers at the inaugural TEDxGosport event this month

“We’re all human and susceptible to the short-lived buzz shopping can give us,” adds Jess. “But this Christmas Day I’d argue that we’ll all feel a deeper sense of contentment if we wake up knowing we haven’t spent money we don’t have on things we don’t want.”

‘The Hidden Story Behind Why We Buy’ is now available to watch on YouTube: https://youtu.be/C_HhhfResuw?si=COXfO97Q1Fq5o1Ua