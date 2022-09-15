'The Queen will forever be remembered in Portsmouth': Labour MP Stephen Morgan pays tribute

For many, this emerging, unfamiliar world without the Queen is one that, for many generations, will be alien.

Her Majesty was the steady hand that guided us through our country’s triumphs and tribulations over an extraordinary 70-year reign – a true example of British public service.

In the heart and home of the Royal Navy, we are grateful for her everlasting support for our armed forces, veterans and service families across the globe.

Queen Elizabeth II visits Gunwharf Quays in June 2002 as part of her Golden Jubilee tour of the country. Picture: Paul Jacobs

The people of Portsmouth will forever remember the Queen for her dedication and devotion to the country and its people.

Her Majesty was a dear friend to our city, honouring its role in supporting and protecting the country she served for most of her life.

Three years ago, before expressing her ‘delight’ in returning to Portsmouth during her speech at the D-Day 75 commemoration.

She said, ‘The wartime generation - my generation - is resilient.’

It is that resilience that so many of us will remember her for.

The Queen was a global symbol of the very best of the United Kingdom, its values, our standing in the world and our contributions to it.

The Queen’s work to build and strengthen ties we still hold today, across seven decades, will be the mark of an incredible legacy.

Yet, despite people across the Commonwealth and beyond coming together to pay tribute to her, there is an undeniable feeling of emptiness shared across the globe that lies still in the wake of her passing.

At a time of great anxiety and change, her stillness and resolve are resources that will be sorely missed by many across our four nations.

Already, many of the unique qualities she held leaves behind an unfillable void in so many of our lives.

Queen Elizabeth II’s passing is a deep and almost unthinkable loss for us all, but she will be remembered forever as not just our country’s greatest monarch, but its irreplaceable matriarch.