We've already decked the halls for Christmas | Cheryl Gibbs

Decorating the tree.

We put the tree up on Sunday, much to my husband Matt’s reluctance.

He doesn’t particularly enjoy the process at the best of times because naturally it creates a mess (and he has OCD), but adding a curious toddler to the mix makes for an even more problematic ordeal.

Matt goes along with it the best way he can and tries to look like he’s enjoying himself – although I know really he’s working out what he should clean first.

I admit it wasn’t quite what I had imagined – our daughter Harley was naturally curious and wanted to play with every single sparkling red, gold or green bauble in sight. In fact, every decoration really.

I accept that she clearly wanted to get involved, but toddlers don’t have a lot of patience.

For some reason it took about three hours to do the tree and decorate the lounge as Harley was becoming ‘Little Miss Impatient’ due to how long it was taking for Matt to assemble the tree.

We’ve always had a real one, but last year decided that we should probably opt for an artificial one for the next couple of years while we have a baby and toddler.

However, regardless of what tree we went for, Harley’s interest in it hasn’t faded one bit.

She spends most of the time yanking off the baubles and decorations with so much delight it’s hard to stay cross at her – although it’s wearing thin a bit given that most of the decorations have been prised apart and reassembled.

We may have to opt for a half-done tree if she doesn’t stop – I’ll decorate the top half and leave the bottom half naked.

I think it may be my fault (always a mum’s thought that it’s her own doing), but I wanted her involved in decorating it, so tasked her with putting some of them up – which means she clearly feels like she has the right to take them off too.

I am starting to regret putting it up so early I have to admit, but we’re well and truly in the countdown to Christmas in the Gibbs-Kingston household!

I can’t believe we’re heading into the New Year so soon

In exactly one month it will be Boxing Day and Christmas will be over.

I’m already sad at the thought.

Despite getting flak as our tree is up early, I can’t quite believe that in a month’s time we’ll be getting ready to plan for New Year’s Eve. I find that prospect hard to entertain.

The buzz and thrill of going shopping, decorating and wrapping up the gifts is such a long process before the big day that it makes the whole festive period feel like it goes on for ages, but in a month’s time it will almost be over. How weird is that?

There’s no way my daughter Harley will leave the presents alone, so perhaps I should save myself some time and hand them over in a carrier bag at Christmas.

After a gruelling 20 months, I’m thrilled to plan trips again

I know I’m getting ahead of myself because we are still only in November, but is anyone else making plans for 2022?

I am praying that it’s a better year for us all after the unpredictable last two years we’ve had.

Although they’ve also been the best for us because we had Harley, for the most part, and for most of the world, it’s been the toughest period in modern history.

While I know we’re still in for a bumpy ride over the coming months and possibly years to come, the prospect of a year that’s lockdown-free is just a light at the end of a very long tunnel.

I can’t wait to go on holiday with Harley and finally enjoy experiences that we have taken for granted.

