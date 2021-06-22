Why can’t I stop cheating on my caring husband? | Agony Aunt

Fiona Caine advises a woman who can't stop having affairs. Picture: Alamy/PA

Question: Although I am ‘happily’ married with two children and a caring husband, I seem to have a need for extra-marital affairs (I had my first on my honeymoon!)I know my behaviour is shocking but I don’t seem able to feel guilty. I even had a fling during lockdown. My husband did find out about one relationship but he forgave me. I would like to change my behaviour and be more loyal, because my husband really is a lovely man, but I don’t know how to start. My behaviour is like an addiction.

Answer: Please contact Relate (relate.org.uk) and get counselling help as soon as you can. You are also running a huge health risk to your husband as well as yourself. How would you explain to him if you gave him a sexually transmitted infection of some kind? The Association for the Treatment of Sexual Addiction and Compulsivity (atsac.org.uk) might be an alternative route for you to follow. Please seek professional help.

I FEEL LIKE I AM STUCK IN A RUT

Question: Why can’t I change my life? I feel like I’m such a failure and I’m so depressed with myself that I can’t see me ever amounting to anything. My boss offered me a fantastic promotion a couple of weeks ago, but in the end, I just turned it down – don’t ask me why, I just don’t know, but it all seemed too much.On top of that, I’m in a relationship with someone that I’ve long since fallen out of love with.I can’t seem to summon up the energy to break up. Why am I stuck in such a rut, and what’s wrong with me?