Woman on a hunt to reunite a family with a painting created in Southsea
A woman is on a mission to reunite a family with a water colour painting of an unknown man.
William Playford moved to Southsea in 1968 where he spent the latter years of his life.
He died in 2001 and his niece, Ann, was left the artwork he produced over his lifetime. She distributed his work across the family – and is now on a search to find the family of a man whom her uncle painted.
SEE ALSO: A man is searching for his key worker from when he was in Kerr House Children's Home in Cosham - to invite him to his wedding
William joined an art group near Portsmouth Harbour, but the exact whereabouts is unknown, and while there he painted a seated gentleman.
Ann wants to find a relative to reunite them with the painting.
She said: ‘I have absolutely no idea about it.
‘He isn’t a youngster in the painting so he is either going to be very elderly or no longer with us so if we could find a relative, it would be really nice.’
Anyone who recognises the man in the picture can email [email protected]