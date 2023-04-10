News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago How King Charles’ coronation route is different from Queen Elizabeth’s
56 minutes ago Neighbours star gives health update after shock cancer diagnosis
56 minutes ago Full list of seven government backed UNESCO bid sites announced
1 hour ago Six people dead and several injured after French Alps avalanche
1 hour ago Vodafone services down for thousands across the UK
2 hours ago Dalai Lama apology for kissing boy & asking him to 'suck his tongue'

Woman on a hunt to reunite a family with a painting created in Southsea

A woman is on a mission to reunite a family with a water colour painting of an unknown man.

By Sophie LewisContributor
Published 10th Apr 2023, 13:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 13:18 BST

William Playford moved to Southsea in 1968 where he spent the latter years of his life.

He died in 2001 and his niece, Ann, was left the artwork he produced over his lifetime. She distributed his work across the family – and is now on a search to find the family of a man whom her uncle painted.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: A man is searching for his key worker from when he was in Kerr House Children's Home in Cosham - to invite him to his wedding

Unknown gentleman sitting for the portrait.Unknown gentleman sitting for the portrait.
Unknown gentleman sitting for the portrait.
Most Popular

William joined an art group near Portsmouth Harbour, but the exact whereabouts is unknown, and while there he painted a seated gentleman.

Ann wants to find a relative to reunite them with the painting.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She said: ‘I have absolutely no idea about it.

‘He isn’t a youngster in the painting so he is either going to be very elderly or no longer with us so if we could find a relative, it would be really nice.’

Anyone who recognises the man in the picture can email [email protected]

SouthseaPortsmouth Harbour