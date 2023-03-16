Ian Parkinson, 44, spent a few years of his life at Ker House Children’s Home, Cosham, when he was a teenager, and he is now on a search to find one of the members of staff that worked there – to invite him to his wedding.

Ian, who now lives in London, spent three years at the care home between 1991 and 1994, and he said that the team that looked after him were amazing and that he would like Glen to attend his wedding.

He described the former care worker to have ‘mad curly hair’ and he wore the ‘craziest shirts’ but unfortunately when Ian left care at 16, he was not allowed to stay in contact with him.

Ian Parkinson is searching for a man who worked at the care home he lived in when he was a teenager to invite him to his wedding at the end of the year. Pictured: Ian Parkinson

Now he wants to get back in contact with him and he said: ‘Since I left Ker House the house has now been demolished and I think there is a another children’s care home there.

‘He was one of my key workers and I am getting married later this year and I would really like him to come as I don’t have much family.