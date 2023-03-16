News you can trust since 1877
A man is searching for his key worker from when he was in Ker House Children's Home in Cosham - to invite him to his wedding

A man is desperately searching for a former employee of a Portsmouth children’s home – because he wants to invite him to his wedding.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 16th Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT- 1 min read

Ian Parkinson, 44, spent a few years of his life at Ker House Children’s Home, Cosham, when he was a teenager, and he is now on a search to find one of the members of staff that worked there – to invite him to his wedding.

Ian, who now lives in London, spent three years at the care home between 1991 and 1994, and he said that the team that looked after him were amazing and that he would like Glen to attend his wedding.

He described the former care worker to have ‘mad curly hair’ and he wore the ‘craziest shirts’ but unfortunately when Ian left care at 16, he was not allowed to stay in contact with him.

Ian Parkinson is searching for a man who worked at the care home he lived in when he was a teenager to invite him to his wedding at the end of the year. Pictured: Ian Parkinson
Now he wants to get back in contact with him and he said: ‘Since I left Ker House the house has now been demolished and I think there is a another children’s care home there.

‘When I was 16, it wasn’t allowed, you had to get out of the children’s home and and keep your distance so I lost track. I have used Facebook and tried to find him but I can’t.

‘He was one of my key workers and I am getting married later this year and I would really like him to come as I don’t have much family.

Anyone who knows a man called Glen who worked at the Cosham children’s home in Orkney Road can contact [email protected]

