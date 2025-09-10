A 100 metre cordon was set up after an unexploded bomb was found in a Portsmouth road today that was locked down again just two weeks after a previous ordnance was found there.

Alchorne Place | Google

Police officers and the Royal Navy’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team raced to the scene in Alchorne Place, Hilsea, near Airport Service Road. All buildings within the cordon area were forced to evacuate amid safety fears.

The device was found a short time before 12.30pm and led to EOD team assessing the ordnance before it was removed - and the large police cordon lifted.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 12.26pm following the discovery of some suspected unexploded ordnance in Alchorne Place.

“A 100m cordon was put in place by police prior to the arrival of the Royal Navy’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team, who have collected the ordnance. Any buildings within the cordon would have been evacuated.”

The incident comes just two weeks after a suspected piece of unexploded ordnance was found in a unit in the same road around 2.20pm on Wednesday, August 27.

Police closed Airport Service Road as a precaution before a specialist disposal team dealt with the device.