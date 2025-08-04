11 captivating snaps from Portsmouth's ultimate VW event Beach Dubbin

The festival, which is in its seventh year, hosted a fantastic entertainment lineup for families to enjoy, as well as a list of tasty food and drink traders.
Since its debut, Beach Dubbin has raised £109,751.12 for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight air ambulance and other community organisations - with this year’s total pending announcement.
1. Beach Dubbin Festival
Ron Liquorish stood next to his VW campervan at the Beach Dubbin festival on Southsea Common in Portsmouth.
Picture: Alec Chapman | Alec Chapman
2. Beach Dubbin Festival
The Dream Team dressed up as Scooby Doo and the gange are at the Beach Dubbin festival on Southsea Common in Portsmouth.
Pictured is The Dream Team Portsmouth.
Picture: Alec Chapman | Alec Chapman
3. Beach Dubbin Festival
Tina Smith and Annette Lambert of the Seeded Yarn Stormers stood next to a yellow Beetle at the Beach Dubbin festival on Southsea Common in Portsmouth.
Picture: Alec Chapman | Alec Chapman
4. Beach Dubbin Festival
VW campervans at the Beach Dubbin festival on Southsea Common in Portsmouth.
Picture: Alec Chapman | Alec Chapman
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.