11 captivating snaps from Portsmouth's ultimate VW event Beach Dubbin

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 4th Aug 2025, 10:00 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2025, 10:00 BST

Petrolheads rejoiced at the ever popular Beach Dubbin festival this weekend.

Taking place on Sunday, August 3, the Beach Dubbin Festival welcomed hundreds of people and cars to Southsea Common to celebrate the classic VW.

The festival, which is in its seventh year, hosted a fantastic entertainment lineup for families to enjoy, as well as a list of tasty food and drink traders.

Since its debut, Beach Dubbin has raised £109,751.12 for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight air ambulance and other community organisations - with this year’s total pending announcement.

Ron Liquorish stood next to his VW campervan at the Beach Dubbin festival on Southsea Common in Portsmouth. Picture: Alec Chapman

1. Beach Dubbin Festival

Ron Liquorish stood next to his VW campervan at the Beach Dubbin festival on Southsea Common in Portsmouth. Picture: Alec Chapman | Alec Chapman

Photo Sales
The Dream Team dressed up as Scooby Doo and the gange are at the Beach Dubbin festival on Southsea Common in Portsmouth. Pictured is The Dream Team Portsmouth. Picture: Alec Chapman

2. Beach Dubbin Festival

The Dream Team dressed up as Scooby Doo and the gange are at the Beach Dubbin festival on Southsea Common in Portsmouth. Pictured is The Dream Team Portsmouth. Picture: Alec Chapman | Alec Chapman

Photo Sales
Tina Smith and Annette Lambert of the Seeded Yarn Stormers stood next to a yellow Beetle at the Beach Dubbin festival on Southsea Common in Portsmouth. Picture: Alec Chapman

3. Beach Dubbin Festival

Tina Smith and Annette Lambert of the Seeded Yarn Stormers stood next to a yellow Beetle at the Beach Dubbin festival on Southsea Common in Portsmouth. Picture: Alec Chapman | Alec Chapman

Photo Sales
VW campervans at the Beach Dubbin festival on Southsea Common in Portsmouth. Picture: Alec Chapman

4. Beach Dubbin Festival

VW campervans at the Beach Dubbin festival on Southsea Common in Portsmouth. Picture: Alec Chapman | Alec Chapman

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:HampshirePortsmouth
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice