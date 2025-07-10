The ultimate Volkswagen car show is returning to Southsea for a day of family fun.

Beach Dubbin’s popular and family friendly car event will be set out on Southsea Common for the seventh year in a row. Classic and nostalgic German vehicles will line the streets on August 3.

The Beach Dubbin' Volkswagen fiesta on Southsea Common last year. | Matthew Clark

The event promises a variety of family entertainment and catering, with people getting the chance to see what local traders have to offer. A car show competition is also taking place, with the whole event running from 10am until 4pm.

Beach Dubbin has been taking place since 2018 and has since raised £109,751.12 for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight air ambulance and other community organisations. The best fundraising year was in 2024, with £27,733.72 being donated.

VW vehicle owners can pay £10 to showcase their prized possession for the day, with all of the proceeds going to the Hampshire and Isle of Wight air ambulance and other organisations.

A spokesperson previously said: “We attract all kinds of Volkswagens - aircooled, watercooled, vintage, modern, plus lots of other vintage and classic vehicles. As well as lots of amazing car clubs who all exhibit their vehicles for the public to marvel at. We are all about feeding back into the local area and we are proud that most of our traders and caterers are from the Hampshire area. We are proud to support our local community and independent businesses, as they have always supported us.”