11 things you should never say to someone from Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH residents are a pleasant bunch of folks but there are a few things that really get us worked up.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Friday, 15th April 2022, 9:08 am

Here are 11 things that people say which really annoy Portsmouth residents.

And be warned that there are plenty of references to that city up the road.

You know the one we mean.

1. Are you from Southampton?'

Do we sound like we are from that place!!!

2. Cosham is in Portsmouth'

Well it isn't on Portsea Island is it?

3. Are your parents siblings?

Come on guys this isn't Game of Thrones!

4. Did you watch the Saints game?

What kind of monster would mention scummers!

