13 interesting facts you may not know about Portsmouth

1 . Keep and eye on your baby when Mr Bean is in town

South Parade Pier in Southsea appeared in an episode of Mr. Bean entitled Mind the Baby, Mr. Bean, in which Rowan Atkinson's iconic character accidentally takes a baby in its pram when it becomes hooked onto the back of his car. Another story, Mr. Bean in Room 426, sees the titular Bean visit the Queens Hotel in Southsea. I had seen both episodes before but was surprised to find out that they were filmed in Portsmouth. Picture: Trev Harman Photo: -