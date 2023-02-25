From emergency service heroes to great English writers – Portsmouth is a city with plenty of inspiration to draw from.
Countless people have come before us to set remarkable examples, with acts of selflessness, leadership and world-renowned creativity.
Some of these names will be instantly recognisable, whereas others are perhaps more unsung heroes.
Here are 13 of the most inspirational people to have come from Portsmouth.
1. Sir Robin Knox-Johnston
From Old Portsmouth, Sir Robin Knox-Johnston was the first person to sail solo non-stop around the world - fighting rough seas, the French and even appendicitis.
Photo: Habibur Rahman
2. Esma Groves
Esme Groves has spina bifida, but that didn't stop her from completing a charity walk from South Parade Pier to raise money for charity Shine.
Photo: Matthew Clark
3. Mason Mount
Mason Mount's meteoric rise from Portsmouth schoolboy to Chelsea first XI mainstay has been nothing short of inspirational.
Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images
4. Charles Dickens
Born in Landport, the literature of writer Charles Dickens is both known and studied right across the world.
Photo: Keith Woodland