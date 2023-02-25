News you can trust since 1877
Former Portsmouth inspector Kelvin Shipp saved a woman's life in 2016 by holding back an angry mob of 60 people when a vicious attack happened in war-torn South Sudan. He was working for the UN at the time.

13 of Portsmouth's most inspirational people - who all push us to be better ourselves

From emergency service heroes to great English writers – Portsmouth is a city with plenty of inspiration to draw from.

By David George
2 hours ago

Countless people have come before us to set remarkable examples, with acts of selflessness, leadership and world-renowned creativity.

Some of these names will be instantly recognisable, whereas others are perhaps more unsung heroes.

Here are 13 of the most inspirational people to have come from Portsmouth.

1. Sir Robin Knox-Johnston

From Old Portsmouth, Sir Robin Knox-Johnston was the first person to sail solo non-stop around the world - fighting rough seas, the French and even appendicitis.

2. Esma Groves

Esme Groves has spina bifida, but that didn't stop her from completing a charity walk from South Parade Pier to raise money for charity Shine.

3. Mason Mount

Mason Mount's meteoric rise from Portsmouth schoolboy to Chelsea first XI mainstay has been nothing short of inspirational.

4. Charles Dickens

Born in Landport, the literature of writer Charles Dickens is both known and studied right across the world.

