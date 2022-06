Our photographers Habibur Rahman and Sarah Standing were out taking pictures of people enjoying the sunshine across the Portsmouth area as the south of England experienced a heatwave this week.

Sunny skies have shown throughout this week, with very high levels of UV and pollen.

These levels are predicted to remain high level on Saturday, but fall on Sunday.

Here’s a great selection of photos from Portsmouth and Lee-on-the-Solent today.

At the Rose Garden Marta, Ana, Alina and Denisa at the Rose Garden, Southsea. Photo: Habibur Rahman

Southsea beach Southsea beach today. Photo: Habibur Rahman

People enjoying the sun at the Rose Garden People at the Rose Garden, Southsea Photo: Habibur Rahman

All smiles Sonia Hantman and Hugo at the Rock Gardens. Photo: Photo: Habibur Rahman