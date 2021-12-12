Pubs you want back

16 lost pubs that our readers would bring back to Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH has had many beloved pubs over the years.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Sunday, 12th December 2021, 11:49 am

Sadly many of these establishments have closed down and been lost.

We decided to ask our readers if they could bring back one pub which would it be.

Here are their suggestions.

1. The Admiralty Tavern

This lost pub was suggested by Diana Rose who wrote: 'Admiralty Tavern. Great atmosphere'. It used to be found Spring Street, Landport but was demolished in 1987.

2. The Alma Arms

This pub was located in Highland Road. It dated back to the 19th Century and kept the same name throughout the years. The pub was sold by its owner in 2015 to be turned into flats.

3. The Air Balloon

This pub was designed by architect A H Bone and is similar to the White Swan, now Brewhouse and Kitchen in Guildhall Walk. It shut down in 2005 and has since been turned into office space and private accommodation.

4. The Cabman's Rest

Dating back to the 1920s, this pub was in Plymouth Street in Somers Town. After a lengthy period of closure it reopened in 2009 but then shutdown again within a year.

