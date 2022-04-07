Five friends to cycle from Manchester to Portsmouth in bid to raise money and honour a ‘loyal’ mate

Geraint Bushell, 36, is planning a Manchester to Portsmouth bike ride, alongside four friends, due to take place in June in memory of his friend Jay, and to raise funds for Cancer Research UK.

Geraint has been on a mission to raise money for the UK cancer charity, which funds pioneering research into prevention, diagnosis and treatment, since December when Jay was diagnosed.

Having completed an ultra boxing event and winning, Geraint went on to take part in the MMA which he also won and finally, the Manchester marathon.

Geraint completing the Manchester Marathon ahead of his 250 mile cycle ride.

‘I’ll try and do it as quickly as possible, I’m just going to try and keep going and hopefully do it in a day or two,’ he said.

Jay ‘JMO’ Jamieson passed away in February this year mid-way through Geraint’s charitable efforts, at the age of 49, after being diagnosed with cancer.

Having grown up in Fratton, Geraint moved to Eccles in Manchester but had recently come back in to contact with Jay after learning of his diagnosis.

Geraint completing the Manchester Marathon ahead of his 250 mile cycle ride for Cancer Research UK.

He said: ‘He was someone that I knew for years. I moved away and then I started speaking to him again recently when I found out he had the cancer.’

‘When my grandad passed away and I came down South, he came over to the Isle of Wight and paid his respects.’

‘He was a really good loyal mate, when I was in need he helped me,’ he added.

Geraint has so far raised almost £1000 for Cancer Research UK, through his various fundraisers and now hopes his bike ride will raise even more.

Geraint won two boxing events in a bid to raise cash for Cancer Research UK.

‘I finished the MMA and had a week before I ran the marathon. People said you can’t do that, I said I can,’ said Geraint.

With many of his family still living in Portsmouth including his daughter, 16-year-old Bethany, Geraint visits often and is looking forward to raising as much money as he can for Cancer Research UK.

The finish line for the 250 mile cycle is Commercial Road, Portsmouth at the Cancer Research UK shop, where Geraint and his pals plan to meet with friends, family and supporters cheering them on.

‘I’m just determined and stubborn,’ said Geraint.

‘I’d get the bike and do it tomorrow if I could.’