1,800 jobs could be created after Langstone Technology Park in Havant is refurbished

Havant Borough councillors approved an outline planning application for the redevelopment of Langstone Park into a mixed-use employment hub.

Speaking to the planning committee on behalf of the applicant, XLB Property Ltd, Cece Stephen said: ‘Langstone Park is one of the largest commercial floorspace within the borough and has historically been an important contributor to the local economy.

‘The site is however facing an uncertain future with an ageing and inefficient building stock that is no longer attractive to occupiers.

‘Since 2019, the occupancy levels have fallen considerably, and today almost half of the floorspace lies vacant.

‘The scheme, if approved will deliver a phased development of the site replacing existing, outdated and inefficient buildings with new high-quality, highly sustainable business units and industrial floorspace.

‘The proposal represents a £65m investment in the borough and has the potential to deliver up to 1,793 jobs during the operational phase in addition to 120 jobs supported during construction.’

The speaker commented on a number of ‘important benefits’ the scheme could bring to the area including the strength of the site’s location just south of the A27.

Other benefits include the reuse of a brownfield site, tree planting and ecological enhancement measures and buildings that meet the highest sustainability standards.

However, an opposing deputation signed by six neighbouring residents read that the development could affect the ‘quality of life of local residents’.

‘The use of the building in Plot A should be limited to normal weekday office hours, not 24-hour use, and no HGVs,’ it reads.

‘The use needs to be low noise, no smells, low light pollution. During summer evenings windows will be open, children will be trying to sleep.

‘The development must not impact on the quality of life, the well being, of local residents.’

After asking questions to officers and having a brief debate, councillors voted unanimously in approval of the scheme.

