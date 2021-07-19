Olivia Dearie, 23, is the picture of serenity at the Hot Walls.
Olivia Dearie, 23, is the picture of serenity at the Hot Walls.

20 of the best photos from Portsmouth's hottest weekend of the year

PORTSMOUTH was packed on Saturday and Sunday as beachgoers made the most of the hottest weekend of the year so far.

Byron Melton
Monday, 19th July 2021, 5:18 pm

Temperatures hit a whopping 28C – only to be outdone by today’s 29C – paving the way for days of fun in the sun for friends and families.

News photographer Sam Stephenson was in Old Portsmouth to capture the atmosphere on Sunday.

Meanwhile our readers sent in their own photos of how they spent the weekend.

This gallery features 20 of the best hot weather photos from both Sam and our readers.

MORE PICTURES: Photos from The Astoria nightclub's midnight opening as Covid restrictions lift

Please note: Every gallery we run has the words ‘Buy a picture’ next to each photograph included by default. Photos sent in by readers are not shared anywhere else and are not available for purchase.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.

1. Best photos of Portsmouth's hot weekend weather

Dad Gary Byrne, 44, and son, Paddy, 3, enjoy each other's company in the sun.

Photo: Sam Stephenson

Buy photo

2. Best photos of Portsmouth's hot weekend weather

The hot weather in Old Portsmouth paved the way for a spot of fishing.

Photo: Sam Stephenson

Buy photo

3. Best photos of Portsmouth's hot weekend weather

Rosie Shepperd, 30 and Jack Warlow, 31, soak up the sun at Hot Walls.

Photo: Sam Stephenson

Buy photo

4. Best photos of Portsmouth's hot weekend weather

Beach revellers gather at the Hot Walls in Old Portsmouth.

Photo: Sam Stephenson

Buy photo
PortsmouthOld PortsmouthTemperatures
Next Page
Page 1 of 5