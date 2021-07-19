20 of the best photos from Portsmouth's hottest weekend of the year

Temperatures hit a whopping 28C – only to be outdone by today’s 29C – paving the way for days of fun in the sun for friends and families.

News photographer Sam Stephenson was in Old Portsmouth to capture the atmosphere on Sunday.

Meanwhile our readers sent in their own photos of how they spent the weekend.

This gallery features 20 of the best hot weather photos from both Sam and our readers.

Please note: Every gallery we run has the words ‘Buy a picture’ next to each photograph included by default. Photos sent in by readers are not shared anywhere else and are not available for purchase.

1. Best photos of Portsmouth's hot weekend weather Dad Gary Byrne, 44, and son, Paddy, 3, enjoy each other's company in the sun. Photo: Sam Stephenson Buy photo

2. Best photos of Portsmouth's hot weekend weather The hot weather in Old Portsmouth paved the way for a spot of fishing. Photo: Sam Stephenson Buy photo

3. Best photos of Portsmouth's hot weekend weather Rosie Shepperd, 30 and Jack Warlow, 31, soak up the sun at Hot Walls. Photo: Sam Stephenson Buy photo

4. Best photos of Portsmouth's hot weekend weather Beach revellers gather at the Hot Walls in Old Portsmouth. Photo: Sam Stephenson Buy photo