20 of the best photos from Portsmouth's hottest weekend of the year
PORTSMOUTH was packed on Saturday and Sunday as beachgoers made the most of the hottest weekend of the year so far.
Temperatures hit a whopping 28C – only to be outdone by today’s 29C – paving the way for days of fun in the sun for friends and families.
News photographer Sam Stephenson was in Old Portsmouth to capture the atmosphere on Sunday.
Meanwhile our readers sent in their own photos of how they spent the weekend.
This gallery features 20 of the best hot weather photos from both Sam and our readers.
