We’ve had two years of closures and restrictions, but now – although caution is advised as Covid case rates remain high – there is an air of normality around.

Easter 2020 was only a fortnight into proper lockdown, while Easter 2021 still had rules about whether households could mix or not, after the winter lockdown.

But this weekend saw sun, blue skies, and an air of optimism as people headed to the beach.

Mark Wilson, co-owner of Southsea Model Village

Southsea Model Village

Penelope Wallis, who runs rides at South Parade Pier with her husband, as part of Kidz Island. They took on the lease at the start of 2020 and have had a tough couple of years

Lorraine Jenner, manager at the Gaiety Rooms, South Parade Pier, who says it's been a busy weekend