Hosted by Greatest Hits Radio Mark Collins, the annual Christmas Light Switch On event in Palmerston Road attracted hundreds of people wanting to get in the festive spirit. The event welcomed live entertainment from streetdance champions FLAWLESS, Portsmouth FC manager John Mousinho, stars from the New Theatre Royal’s Beauty and the Beast, a cast of local performers and a special visit from Father Christmas.
The Christmas Light Switch On event is one of many with the Commercial Road Christmas Light Switch On taking place on Saturday, November 23 and the Cosham Carols and light switch on tonight (November 22) in the high street. For more information about the upcoming Christmas events, click here.
Here are 23 brilliantly festive pictures from the Christmas Light Switch On in Palmerston Road:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.