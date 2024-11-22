23 fabulously festive pictures from Christmas Light Switch On in Palmerston Road

By Sophie Lewis
Published 22nd Nov 2024, 10:40 GMT
Portsmouth is getting in the full swing of Christmas with its annual light switch on events.

Hosted by Greatest Hits Radio Mark Collins, the annual Christmas Light Switch On event in Palmerston Road attracted hundreds of people wanting to get in the festive spirit. The event welcomed live entertainment from streetdance champions FLAWLESS, Portsmouth FC manager John Mousinho, stars from the New Theatre Royal’s Beauty and the Beast, a cast of local performers and a special visit from Father Christmas.

The Christmas Light Switch On event is one of many with the Commercial Road Christmas Light Switch On taking place on Saturday, November 23 and the Cosham Carols and light switch on tonight (November 22) in the high street. For more information about the upcoming Christmas events, click here.

Here are 23 brilliantly festive pictures from the Christmas Light Switch On in Palmerston Road:

Christmas lights in Palmerston Road, Southsea, were switched on during the evening of Thursday, November 21, 2024. Picture: Sarah Standing (211124-6238)

1. Palmerston Road Christmas Light Switch On

Christmas lights in Palmerston Road, Southsea, were switched on during the evening of Thursday, November 21, 2024. Picture: Sarah Standing (211124-6238) Photo: Sarah Standing

