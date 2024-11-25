Returning for another year, the cherished Christmas grotto has kick started the festive season with its official launch which took place on Saturday, November 23. Crowds of people turned out for the official launch of the grotto and they were treated to the meet and greets from some firm favourites including the Grinch and Mickey Mouse.
The grotto is located in Greywell Shopping Centre in between Leigh Cafe and Savers and it will cost £5 per person.
Here are 24 wonderfully festive pictures of the Leigh Park Christmas Grotto:
