24 lovely pictures capture launch of treasured Leigh Park Christmas Grotto

By Sophie Lewis
Published 25th Nov 2024, 13:16 BST
Updated 25th Nov 2024, 13:29 BST
Families flocked to the treasured Leigh Park Christmas Grotto which put on a fabulous launch party over the weekend.

Returning for another year, the cherished Christmas grotto has kick started the festive season with its official launch which took place on Saturday, November 23. Crowds of people turned out for the official launch of the grotto and they were treated to the meet and greets from some firm favourites including the Grinch and Mickey Mouse.

The grotto is located in Greywell Shopping Centre in between Leigh Cafe and Savers and it will cost £5 per person.

Here are 24 wonderfully festive pictures of the Leigh Park Christmas Grotto:

