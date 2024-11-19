Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Festive favourites will be returning to Leigh Park for its annual Christmas grotto which has been running for the past 23 years.

Back for another year, the cherished Christmas grotto will be kick starting the festive season with its official launch on Saturday, November 23. With the likes of Rudolph, Mickey Mouse, Mr Freeze, Chief Elves Kim and Dee getting ready for the event, the launch is set to be unforgettable.

Albie, 3, meets Father Christmas. Leigh Park Christmas grotto at Greywell Shopping Centre, Leigh Park, Havant Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 251123-42)

The launch will commence at 1pm at Greywell Shopping Centre in between Leigh Cafe and Savers, and youngsters will have the exciting opportunity to meet Santa and his elves. Gifts will be given out to those wearing festive costumes or jumpers and there will be music from The Leigh Park Community Singers and local vocalist Paige Mills.

The Christmas grotto will cost £5 per person and it will be running up until Christmas. Opening times and dates will vary and for more information about the Leigh Park Christmas Grotto, click here.