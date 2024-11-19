Santa, Rudolf and Mickey Mouse to celebrate launch of beloved Leigh Park Christmas Grotto
Back for another year, the cherished Christmas grotto will be kick starting the festive season with its official launch on Saturday, November 23. With the likes of Rudolph, Mickey Mouse, Mr Freeze, Chief Elves Kim and Dee getting ready for the event, the launch is set to be unforgettable.
The launch will commence at 1pm at Greywell Shopping Centre in between Leigh Cafe and Savers, and youngsters will have the exciting opportunity to meet Santa and his elves. Gifts will be given out to those wearing festive costumes or jumpers and there will be music from The Leigh Park Community Singers and local vocalist Paige Mills.
The Christmas grotto will cost £5 per person and it will be running up until Christmas. Opening times and dates will vary and for more information about the Leigh Park Christmas Grotto, click here.
