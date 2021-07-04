24 photos capture the scenes in Portsmouth as fans celebrated England reaching the Euro 2020 semi-final
PINTS of beers went flying as fans celebrated England’s demolition of Ukraine.
The Three Lions ran out 4-0 winners in the quarter-final of the Euro 2020 championship in Rome on Saturday night.
Back in England fans packed pubs across Portsmouth to watch the match.
There were scenes of jubilation up and down the city from the start of the game, as Harry Kane opened the scoring after just four minutes.
We had photographers at pubs in Southsea last night.
Can you spot yourself?