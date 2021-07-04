Celebrations at full-time. Fans watch England v Ukraine in the quarter finals of Euro 2020, in The Kings pub, Albert Road, Southsea. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 030721-22)

24 photos capture the scenes in Portsmouth as fans celebrated England reaching the Euro 2020 semi-final

PINTS of beers went flying as fans celebrated England’s demolition of Ukraine.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Sunday, 4th July 2021, 9:23 am

The Three Lions ran out 4-0 winners in the quarter-final of the Euro 2020 championship in Rome on Saturday night.

Back in England fans packed pubs across Portsmouth to watch the match.

MORE: England fans roar on Three Lions in Southsea pubs as supporters start to believe after 4-0 thrashing over Ukraine

There were scenes of jubilation up and down the city from the start of the game, as Harry Kane opened the scoring after just four minutes.

We had photographers at pubs in Southsea last night.

Can you spot yourself?

1. The Kings

From left, Anna Weller, SJ James and Alice Monard. Fans watch England v Ukraine in the quarter finals of Euro 2020, in The Kings pub, Albert Rd, Southsea. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 030721-18)

Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Buy photo

2. The Kings

From left, Paolo Hamorak, Ryan Gisby and ryan Wiseman. Fans watch England v Ukraine in the quarter finals of Euro 2020, in The Kings pub, Albert Rd, Southsea. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 030721-12)

Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Buy photo

3. The Kings

From left, Adam Brown, Garyn Starks, Lee Simmons, Bobby Madwick, Barry Byng and Gordon Perry. Fans watch England v Ukraine in the quarter finals of Euro 2020, in The Kings pub, Albert Rd, Southsea. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 030721-13)

Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Buy photo

4. The Kings

Dana Pittman, left, and Amy Sisson. Fans watch England v Ukraine in the quarter finals of Euro 2020, in The Kings pub, Albert Rd, Southsea. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 030721-15)

Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Buy photo
EnglandPortsmouth
Next Page
Page 1 of 2