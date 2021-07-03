England fans watch England beat Germany 2-0 in the Euros 2020. Fans pictured in The Kings pub celebrating on the final whistle. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

This is what watching England at Portsmouth pubs has looked like so far

England are in the quarter finals of Euro 2020.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Saturday, 3rd July 2021, 3:47 pm

The Three Lions will take on Ukraine in Rome tonight – having beaten Germany at Wembley on Tuesday night.

To get you excited for the game, we have pulled together our best photos from the Euros so far.

MORE: 12 best photos from Portsmouth pubs13 photos as fans packed pubs26 photos capture the scenes in Southsea pubs as fans celebrated England's win over Germany

Here are 31 of our best photos from the first four game days.

Can you spot yourself in any of the pictures?

1. The Shepherds Crook

England Fans watching England V Croatia at The Shepherds Crook pub. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

Photo: Stuart Martin

Buy photo

2. The Shepherds Crook

England Fans watching England V Croatia at The Shepherds Crook pub. Adam Beckett and his dad Bob. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

Photo: Stuart Martin

Buy photo

3. The Shepherds Crook

England Fans watching England V Croatia at The Shepherds Crook pub. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

Photo: Stuart Martin

Buy photo

4. The Shepherds Crook

England Fans watching England V Croatia at The Shepherds Crook pub. Twins Jude and Lenny Wright, 8, from Southsea with Charlie Davies, Ryan Long, Phil Barta and Michael Whitelock. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

Photo: Stuart Martin

Buy photo
EnglandPortsmouth
Next Page
Page 1 of 8