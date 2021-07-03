This is what watching England at Portsmouth pubs has looked like so far
England are in the quarter finals of Euro 2020.
Saturday, 3rd July 2021, 3:47 pm
The Three Lions will take on Ukraine in Rome tonight – having beaten Germany at Wembley on Tuesday night.
To get you excited for the game, we have pulled together our best photos from the Euros so far.
Here are 31 of our best photos from the first four game days.
Can you spot yourself in any of the pictures?
