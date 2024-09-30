Expert teams of firefighters from 28 UK fire services and three international teams came to Portsmouth and Eastleigh to take part in the United Kingdom Rescue Organisation (UKRO) ‘Festival of Rescue’ which was hosted by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service.

Teams competed to test their skills and be the best across a variety of challenging scenarios, with salvage specialists Silverlake providing 110 vehicles to be used in the Extrication Challenge, which took place over both days at Gunwharf Quays.

Teams competed to remove actors, playing casualties with a variety of injuries, safely, quickly and efficiently from the vehicles representing simulated road traffic collisions, while using a range of equipment and demonstrating skills, expertise and teamwork.

Members of the public visiting Gunwharf Quays over the two days were able to watch the challenge and cheer on the teams with South Wales Fire and Rescue Service Bridgend crowned the winners.

Other challenges included in the ‘Festival of Rescue’ were rope rescue from height using HMS Warrior, water rescue and trauma care which took place at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard. There was also a fire cadets’ challenge and dog demonstration. The entire event treated members of the public to a rescue spectacle and was a great opportunity to see firefighters in action in a safe environment.

Craig Gregory, group manager at HIWFRS said: “It is important that fire services train to respond to road traffic collisions and work with partners to reduce deaths on our roads. The Extrication Challenge puts firefighters’ skills to the test by tackling different road traffic collision scenarios. It is designed to improve the knowledge, skills and understanding of Services, enabling them to deliver an improved response to RTCs and improved outcomes for casualties. We would like to thank Silverlake for supporting this year’s UKRO event and providing vehicles for the extrication teams to test their skills on at this event.”

Allen Prebble, managing director at Silverlake Automotive Recycling said: “Silverlake has been supporting Hampshire and IOW Fire & Rescue Service for over a decade, supplying salvage vehicles and the use of our 10-acre site in Shedfield for their training exercises and assessments.

"When they told us they were hosting the 2024 UKRO Festival of Rescue in Portsmouth, we were 100% ready to help. We were really proud to be sponsors of the Extrication Challenge in Gunwharf Quays, to provide the vehicles and manage the logistics around their delivery and removal.

"The ‘Festival of Rescue’ is a fantastic opportunity for all the teams taking part in the competition to showcase the vital lifesaving work that they do and share best practice. This event represents a learning and development opportunity that helps firefighting professionals to keep our communities safe. Congratulations to the UKRO for putting on an amazing event, to everyone that took part and to the winning teams.”

1 . UKRO event Firefighters practicing rescue from the sea, ascending by rope onto HMS Warrior during the UKRO event at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard. Picture: Mike Cooter (280924) Photo: Mike Cooter Photo Sales

2 . UKRO event Firefighters demonstrate how to extract victim from a car crash during the UKRO event at Gunwharf Quays. Picture: Mike Cooter (280924) Photo: Mike Cooter Photo Sales

3 . UKRO event Vintage vehicle at the UKRO event at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard. Picture: Mike Cooter (280924) Photo: Mike Cooter Photo Sales