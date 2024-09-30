Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Portsmouth residents and visitors were given a fascinating insight into the rescue work carried out by fire fighters at a special two-day event held in the city.

Expert teams of firefighters from 28 UK fire services and three international teams came to Portsmouth and Eastleigh to take part in the United Kingdom Rescue Organisation (UKRO) ‘Festival of Rescue’ held at Gunwharf Quays and Portsmouth’s Historic Dockyard.

Watch the video embedded in this story to find out more about the event and see 26 fantastic images from the two days here.

Teams competed to test their skills and be the best across a variety of challenging scenarios at the event hosted by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service including completing rescues from height, sea and in cars.

Teams competed to remove actors, playing casualties with a variety of injuries, safely, quickly and efficiently from the vehicles representing simulated road traffic collisions, while using a range of equipment and demonstrating skills, expertise and teamwork.