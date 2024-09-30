Watch: Firefighters compete in challenging scenarios at rescue event at Gunwharf and the historic dockyard
Expert teams of firefighters from 28 UK fire services and three international teams came to Portsmouth and Eastleigh to take part in the United Kingdom Rescue Organisation (UKRO) ‘Festival of Rescue’ held at Gunwharf Quays and Portsmouth’s Historic Dockyard.
Teams competed to test their skills and be the best across a variety of challenging scenarios at the event hosted by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service including completing rescues from height, sea and in cars.
Teams competed to remove actors, playing casualties with a variety of injuries, safely, quickly and efficiently from the vehicles representing simulated road traffic collisions, while using a range of equipment and demonstrating skills, expertise and teamwork.
