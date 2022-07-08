2nd Gosport Scout Group awarded boating certificates during London excursion

Four members of the 2nd Gosport Scout Group went on a two-night excursion to the Grand Union Canal, in London last weekend, accompanied by their Akela and group leader, Helena Dawson, and two assistant Cub Scout leaders, Wendy Durrant and Kelly Haycock.

The Cubs Rebecca Osborn, Oscar Breen, Oliver Wardle and Charlotte Osborn aged 8-10 years old had a ‘fantastic’ weekend after spending 2 nights on a narrowboat, driving the boat, working the locks and taking part in wildlife challenges.

LNBP (London Narrow Boat Project) community boating provided the group with a boat along with an experienced and fully-qualified skipper, giving the Cubs the opportunity to self-steer.

Cubs at the 2nd Gosport Scout Group are awarded Junior Assistant Lockeeper after completing an array of wildlife challenges (l-r) Rebecca Osborn, Oscar Breen, Oliver Wardle and Charlotte Osborn.

‘They were shown how to do the locks which they did themselves, using the windlasses to open the paddle’s to let the water through and open the gates,’ said Kelly.

‘They were allowed to steer the boats using the tiller, obviously the skipper was still there, but they were still completely in control!’

The four Cubs were awarded certificates by the Canal and River Trust, having completed various challenges along the way, and each finished their trip as a Junior Assistant Lockkeeper.

The 2nd Gosport Scout Group's two-night excursion to the Grand Union Canal.

Kelly added: ‘We all got to have a go at steering, Akela drove us through one of the tunnels and one of our Cubs drove us through the other – he had a whale of a time!’

The trip left the Cubs with badges ranging from time on the water, nautical skills, navigator, hikes and nights-away – all of which will contribute towards their Chief Scout’s Silver Award, the highest award a Cub Scout can achieve.

The 2nd Gosport Scout Group in Rowner has been running since 1910 and is run by volunteers.

The group joins the 6th Gosport Rowner Air Scout Group as the only two in the town with permission to run a Squirrel group – a new Scouts initiative for younger children.

Cubs at the 2nd Gosport Scout Group's steer the boat on their two-night excursion to the Grand Union Canal.

Kelly said: ‘We wanted to give our Cubs a different experience, our Akela Helena arranged it all.

‘It was lovely and a really good experience for them.’